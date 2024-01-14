Watch CBS News

Broadway's "How to Dance in Ohio" shines a light on autistic stories

One of Broadway's newest musicals, "How to Dance in Ohio" tells the real-life story of a group of autistic young people who are getting ready for their first formal dance. Based on a documentary with the same title, it follows them as they learn how to dance, find dates, and handle rejection. In a trailblazing first, the autistic characters are all played by autistic actors. Correspondent David Pogue talks with the show's director, Sammi Cannold; and Ashley Wool, Imani Russell and Liam Pearce, three of the show's leads.
