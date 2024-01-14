Kate Cox on her legal fight for an abortion in Texas Last August, tests revealed that Kate Cox, a mother of two in Texas, was pregnant with a child that had Trisomy 18, a genetic condition that causes severe developmental problems. According to Cox's doctors, the prognosis for the baby was death before or shortly after birth, and Cox's future fertility was at risk. She sued to receive an abortion under Texas law which bans the procedure in nearly all cases, but found herself caught in a legal battle with the state's attorney general. Correspondent Tracy Smith talks with Kate Cox, her husband Justin and with their lawyer, Molly Duane, about the court decisions that forced Cox to leave Texas for the medical procedure.