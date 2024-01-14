Watch CBS News

Decades after a mob destroyed her house, Opal Lee is returning home

When she was just 12, Opal Lee experienced a horrifying scene after her family moved into an all-white neighborhood in Fort Worth, Texas; a mob destroyed their home. Now 97, Lee – a retired teacher and community activist who is best known for her successful campaign to make Juneteenth a federal holiday – decided to look up the owners of the property where her family home once stood. Correspondent Steve Hartman reports on what Lee discovered.
