Decades after a mob destroyed her house, Opal Lee is returning home When she was just 12, Opal Lee experienced a horrifying scene after her family moved into an all-white neighborhood in Fort Worth, Texas; a mob destroyed their home. Now 97, Lee – a retired teacher and community activist who is best known for her successful campaign to make Juneteenth a federal holiday – decided to look up the owners of the property where her family home once stood. Correspondent Steve Hartman reports on what Lee discovered.