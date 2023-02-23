This week on "Sunday Morning" (February 26)

The Emmy Award-winning "CBS Sunday Morning" is broadcast on CBS Sundays beginning at 9:00 a.m. ET. "Sunday Morning" also streams on the CBS News app beginning at 12:00 p.m. ET. (Download it here.)

Guest host: Lee Cowan



COVER STORY: Steering young men away from a life with guns

In Baltimore, where gun violence claims the lives of hundreds each year, what is missing from so many young men is a solid foundation. The youth workers behind a program called Roca (Spanish for rock) aim to provide that grounding, by teaching alternative ways to handling the stresses of life in a challenging environment. As one Roca participant, a former drug dealer, tells "Sunday Morning" senior contributor Ted Koppel, "I came a long way, from nothing to something now."

For more info:



MEDICINE: Studying Nature's secrets, and animals' superpowers

There are examples from across the animal kingdom of medical marvels – animals whose behaviors and diet may point to ways in which humans might reduce heart disease, or ward off dementia. Correspondent Jonathan Vigliotti talks with Dr. David Agus, author of "The Book of Animal Secrets," and professor Joshua Schiffman, who is exploring how an elephant's genetics may offer clues to fighting off cancerous cells.

For more info:

Ke Huy Quan, nominated for best supporting actor for "Everything Everywhere All at Once." CBS News

MOVIES: "Everything Everywhere All at Once" star Ke Huy Quan: "A full life is a life full of ups and downs"

Ke Huy Quan didn't expect a Hollywood career when he was picked as a child to star as Short Round in an Indiana Jones film. But success, having peaked early, was short-lived. Now, after decades working behind the camera, Quan returned to the screen in the acclaimed "Everything Everywhere All at Once." He talks with correspondent Tracy Smith about what it means to have won the role for which he's received an Oscar nomination.

To watch a trailer for "Everything Everywhere All at Once," click on the video player below:

For more info:

Since the 1980s the Great Salt Take in Utah has been drying up to a perilous degree. CBS News

ENVIRONMENT: Will Utah's Great Salt Lake disappear?

Utah's Great Salt Lake has been in decline, owing to climate change, drought, and over-use of water resources, and is now one-third the size it was in the 1980s. A new scientific report out this month warns that, without dramatic and immediate cuts in water consumption, the lake could vanish in just five years. Correspondent Lee Cowan talks with Sen. Mitt Romney, who co-sponsored a bill studying the lake's problems, and with experts who say aggressive action is needed.

For more info:



PASSAGE: In memoriam



HARTMAN: TBD



Actor Woody Harrelson. CBS News

MOVIES: Woody Harrelson on work and weed

Actor Woody Harrelson is as well-known for his affinity for cannabis as he is for his versatility on TV and in movies. He's currently starring in the Oscar-nominated "Triangle of Sadness," and the new sports comedy "Champions," about a prickly but charming basketball coach who finds himself leading a team of players with intellectual disabilities. Turner Classic Movies host Ben Mankiewicz talks with Harrelson about fulfilling his dreams: of inspiring an audience, and co-owning a dispensary.

To watch a trailer for "Champions" click on the video player below:

For more info:

"Champions" opens in theaters March 10

"Triangle of Sadness," in theaters and on VOD

The Woods, West Hollywood



U.S.: Journalist Belva Davis, a trailblazer who "kicked open the door"

In 1967, at a time when there were almost no Black reporters on television, Belva Davis began working at KPIX in San Francisco; she is believed to be the first Black female TV reporter in the western United States. "Sunday Morning" contributor Bill Whitaker (who, like many journalists, walked in her footsteps) looks back at her career, and talks with Davis, now 90, about how making her dream a reality became her legacy.

For more info:

Writer-director Sarah Polley, nominated for an Oscar for her film "Women Talking." CBS News

MOVIES: Writer-director Sarah Polley on "Women Talking"

Anthony Mason reports.

To watch a trailer for "Women Talking" click on the video player below:

For more info:

"Women Talking," now playing in theaters



NATURE: TBD



WEB EXCLUSIVES:





"HERE COMES THE SUN": Here Comes the Sun: Actor Harrison Ford and the National Comedy Center (Video)

Actor Harrison Ford sits down with Ben Mankiewicz to discuss his current and upcoming projects, including "1923" on Paramount+. Then, Jim Axelrod heads to the National Comedy Center in Jamestown, New York, to view the archive named in comedian Carl Reiner's honor.

The Emmy Award-winning "CBS Sunday Morning" is broadcast on CBS Sundays beginning at 9:00 a.m. ET. Executive producer is Rand Morrison.

DVR Alert! Find out when "Sunday Morning" airs in your city

"Sunday Morning" also streams on the CBS News app beginning at 12:00 p.m. ET. (Download it here.)

Full episodes of "Sunday Morning" are now available to watch on demand on CBSNews.com, CBS.com and Paramount+, including via Apple TV, Android TV, Roku, Chromecast, Amazon FireTV/FireTV stick and Xbox.

Follow us on Twitter; Facebook; Instagram; YouTube; TikTok; and at cbssundaymorning.com.

You can also download the free "Sunday Morning" audio podcast at iTunes and at Play.it. Now you'll never miss the trumpet!