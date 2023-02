Journalist Belva Davis, a trailblazer who "kicked open the door" In 1967, at a time when there were almost no Black reporters on television, Belva Davis began working at KPIX in San Francisco; she is believed to be the first Black female TV reporter in the western United States. "60 Minutes" correspondent Bill Whitaker (who, like many journalists, walked in her footsteps) looks back at her career, and how making a dream a reality became her legacy.