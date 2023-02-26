Web extra: Young people and gun violence Dr. Johnny Rice, from Coppin State University in Baltimore, is participating in a multi-city research project, funded by the Thurgood Marshall Foundation and the National Collaborative on Gun Violence Research, that interviews young men about the prevalence of guns in their communities. In this web exclusive, he spoke with “Sunday Morning” senior contributor Ted Koppel about some of his preliminary findings, including factors that lead to gun possession and gun violence, and what might modify behavior.