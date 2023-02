In Baltimore, changing minds, and saving lives In Baltimore, where gun violence claims the lives of hundreds each year, what is missing from so many young men is a solid foundation. The youth workers behind a program called Roca (Spanish for rock) aim to provide that grounding, by teaching alternative ways to handling the stresses of life in a challenging environment. As one Roca participant, a former drug dealer, tells "Sunday Morning" senior contributor Ted Koppel, "I came a long way, from nothing to something now."