"Sunday Morning" Full Episode 2/26

Hosted by Lee Cowan. In our cover story, Ted Koppel reports on one organization’s efforts to stem gun violence in Baltimore. Plus: Cowan explores why Utah’s Great Salt Lake is rapidly shrinking in size; Tracy Smith talks with “Everything Everywhere All at Once” star Ke Huy Quan; Ben Mankiewicz interviews actor Woody Harrelson; Anthony Mason profiles “Women Talking” writer-director Sarah Polley; Bill Whitaker looks back at the trailblazing career of journalist Belva Davis; and Jonathan Vigliotti examines how animals’ genetics or behavior may hold clues to reducing heart disease, cancer or dementia in humans.
