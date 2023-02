"Everything Everywhere All at Once" star Ke Huy Quan Ke Huy Quan didn't expect a Hollywood career when he was picked as a child to star as Short Round in “Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom.” But success, having peaked early, was short-lived. Now, after decades working behind the camera, Quan returned to the screen in the acclaimed "Everything Everywhere All at Once." He talks with correspondent Tracy Smith about what it means to have won the role for which he's received an Oscar nomination.