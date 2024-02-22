This week on "Sunday Morning" (February 25)

The Emmy Award-winning "CBS News Sunday Morning" is broadcast on CBS Sundays beginning at 9:00 a.m. ET. "Sunday Morning" also streams on the CBS News app beginning at 12:00 p.m. ET. (Download it here.)

Guest host: Mo Rocca

United Auto Workers president Shawn Fain speaks outside Volkswagen's plant in Chattanooga, Tennessee. CBS News

COVER STORY: UAW president Shawn Fain on labor's comeback: "This is what happens when workers get power"

Last year unionized auto workers who walked out at the big three car makers won generous contracts, making up for pay cuts they'd taken during the Great Recession. It marked a comeback for the labor movement, and a notable achievement for United Auto Workers president Shawn Fain, who came up the ranks as an auto plant electrician, and still carries his grandfather's union pay stub in his pocket. CBS News chief election & campaign correspondent Robert Costa talks with Fain about the increase in public support for unions; and about efforts to organize auto workers in Southern states that are traditionally less friendly to unions.

ALMANAC: February 25

"Sunday Morning" looks back at historical events on this date.

A portrait dated 1837 of Martin Van Buren, eighth President of the United States. GHI Vintage/Universal History Archive via Getty Images

HISTORY: The rise and fall of Martin Van Buren

Martin Van Buren was our eighth president and the first to be born an American citizen. But what was the polished politician with the out-there sideburns best known for? Besides creating our two-party system, how about a presidency that corresponded with the worst depression the U.S. had experienced up to that time? Correspondent Mo Rocca talks with historian Ted Widmer, whose biography aimed to make an obscure president less obscure; and visits Lindenwald, the Hudson Valley home in New York State where Van Buren spent the remainder of his life, which proved more successful than his time in the White House.

Actor Billy Dee Williams. CBS News

MOVIES: The adventurous life of Billy Dee Williams

The actor celebrated for romantic roles (such as in "Lady Sings the Blues") that earned him a nickname as "the Black Clark Gable," and who brought swashbuckling to his performance as Lando Calrissian in the "Star Wars" films, admits it has been easier to be someone else than to be Billy Dee Williams. He talks with Turner Classic Movies host Ben Mankiewicz about his new autobiography, "What Have We Here?: Portraits of a Life," and why the 86-year-old actor has always been – all evidence to the contrary – rather shy.

PASSAGE: In memoriam

HISTORY: U.S. Army restores honor to Black soldiers hanged in Jim Crow-era South

In 1917, at an Army training camp in Houston where members of the all-Black 24th Infantry Regiment were stationed, a series of run-ins with white police and a false rumor that Black soldiers were about to be attacked set off a race riot. One-hundred-and-ten soldiers, all Black, were convicted; 19 were sentenced to death and hanged. CBS News national security correspondent David Martin talks with families of the executed men, and with Army officials about its decision, more than a century later, to reverse all convictions and restore honor to the Black soldiers who suffered a miscarriage of justice.

HARTMAN: Forgiveness





MUSIC: Rock legend Rod Stewart on recording some oldies-but-goodies

Rock 'n' roller Rod Stewart and big-band leader Jools Holland share an enthusiasm for model trains, and music. So, when the two decided to get together to make an album of swing-era jazz classics from the 1930's and '40s, they were definitely on the same track. But don't assume the 79-year-old rocker is slowing down; in fact, Stewart tells correspondent Mark Phillips, he's actually speeding up.

To hear Rod Stewart and Jools Holland perform "Pennies From Heaven," from the album "Swing Fever," click on the video player below:

COMMENTARY: David Sedaris on why you should dress like a corpse

The humorist has noticed that some people just don't know when to dress their best. C'mon, people, is it so hard to put on a tie?

Former Senator Bill Bradley. CBS News

SUNDAY PROFILE: Bill Bradley reflects on a life of wins and losses

He was a college basketball star, Rhodes scholar, Olympic gold medalist, and part of the world champion New York Knicks in the early 1970s, before embarking on a political career in the U.S. Senate. Today, Bill Bradley looks back at his successes and failures on and off the court in a new documentary streaming on Max, "Bill Bradley: Rolling Along." He shares his secrets for living a full life – and shoots some hoops – with "Sunday Morning" anchor Jane Pauley.

GALLERY: Notable deaths in 2024

A look back at the esteemed personalities who've left us this year, who'd touched us with their innovation, creativity and humanity.

Country singer-songwriter Toby Keith, who garnered chart-topping success with such hits as "Should've Been a Cowboy" and "How Do You Like Me Now?!", died February 5, 2024 at the age of 62. In this "Sunday Morning" profile that originally aired September 10, 2006, Keith talked with correspondent Cynthia Bowers about his songs, "Courtesy of the Red, White and Blue" and "American Soldier," written in the aftermath of 9/11, and said that, despite his patriotic hits, he's "not a real political guy."

