Transforming grief into forgiveness When Staci Green's mother was killed by a speeding driver in 2020, Staci was filled with grief, and rage; she wanted the driver, a woman named Nikia Cherry, to pay dearly for her crime. That rage pulled Staci into a depression she wasn't sure she'd ever escape, until she was inspired to take a different approach. Correspondent Steve Hartman reports on a remarkable story of forgiveness and compassion.