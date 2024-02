Rod Stewart and Jools Holland record swing era jazz classics Rock 'n' roller Rod Stewart and big-band leader Jools Holland share an enthusiasm for model trains, and music. So, when the two decided to get together to make an album of jazz classics from the 1930s and '40s, they were definitely on the same track. But the 79-year-old rocker tells correspondent Mark Phillips that performing old swing-era hits doesn't mean he's slowing down.