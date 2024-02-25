2/25: Sunday Morning Guest host: Mo Rocca. In our cover story, Robert Costa sits down with United Auto Workers President Shawn Fain to discuss the comeback of the labor movement. Also: Mark Phillips talks with rocker Rod Stewart about his new album of swing era jazz classics; Jane Pauley goes one-on-one with basketball great and former Senator Bill Bradley; Ben Mankiewicz interviews actor Billy Dee Williams, who's written a memoir, "What Have We Here?"; David Martin looks at how the U.S. Army is making amends for a miscarriage of justice from a century ago in Jim Crow-era Texas; Mo Rocca delves into the history of our eighth president, Martin Van Buren, perhaps best-known for his sideburns (and for presiding over the worst depression the United States had yet experienced); and David Sedaris has some sartorial advice for theatre-goers.