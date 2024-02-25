U.S. Army corrects miscarriage of justice in Jim Crow-era Texas In 1917, at an Army training camp in Houston where members of the all-Black 24th Infantry Regiment were stationed, a series of run-ins with white police and a false rumor that Black soldiers were about to be attacked set off a race riot. One-hundred-and-ten soldiers, all Black, were convicted; 19 were sentenced to death and hanged. CBS News national security correspondent David Martin talks with families of the executed men, and with Army officials about its decision, more than a century later, to reverse all convictions and restore honor to the Black soldiers who suffered a miscarriage of justice.