One-on-one with Bill Bradley He was a college basketball star, Rhodes scholar, Olympic gold medalist, and part of the world champion New York Knicks in the early 1970s, before embarking on a political career in the U.S. Senate. Today, Bill Bradley looks back at his successes and failures on and off the court in a new film streaming on Max, "Bill Bradley: Rolling Along." He shares his secrets for living a full life – and shoots some hoops – with "Sunday Morning" anchor Jane Pauley.