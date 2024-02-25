UAW president Shawn Fain on labor's comeback Last year unionized auto workers who walked out at the big three car makers won generous contracts, making up for pay cuts they'd taken during the Great Recession. It marked a comeback for the labor movement, and a notable achievement for United Auto Workers president Shawn Fain, who came up the ranks as an auto plant electrician, and still carries his grandfather's union pay stub in his pocket. CBS News chief election & campaign correspondent Robert Costa talks with Fain about the increase in public support for unions; and about efforts to organize auto workers in Southern states that are traditionally less friendly to unions.