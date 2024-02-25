The rise and fall of Martin Van Buren Martin Van Buren was our eighth president and the first to be born an American citizen. But what was the polished politician with the out-there sideburns best known for? Besides creating our two-party system, how about a presidency that corresponded with the worst depression the U.S. had experienced up to that time? Correspondent Mo Rocca talks with historian Ted Widmer, whose biography aimed to make an obscure president less obscure; and visits Lindenwald, the Hudson Valley home in New York State where Van Buren spent the remainder of his life, which proved more successful than his time in the White House.