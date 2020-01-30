This week on "Sunday Morning" (February 2)

COVER STORY: Campaign 2020: Democratic voters in Iowa decide on the party's direction

As Iowa Democrats head to the state's caucuses tomorrow, polls show a majority of Democrats have one thing on their minds: defeating President Trump in November. But just how to do that – succeed at defeating the incumbent Republican – is proving divisive. Will Iowans back a candidate who promises fundamental change – a progressive figure like Bernie Sanders of Elizabeth Warren – or one who will bring politics "back to normal" – a moderate such Joe Biden, Pete Buttigieg or Amy Klobuchar? Nicholas Thompson, the editor-in-chief of Wired, talks with candidates on the trail; Waleed Shahid, of the progressive group Justice Democrats; and Ed Rendell, the former governor of Pennsylvania, about matters of electability, practicality, and motivating people to get out and vote.

An archaeologist of antiques, Mike Wolfe has taken viewers on a nationwide scavenger hunt of historic finds via his History Channel series, "American Pickers." But he's not just about buying up the past; he also helping preserve it, by restoring old Main Street buildings in Le Claire, Iowa, and elsewhere. Lee Cowan talked with Wolfe about his passion for the past.

New Zealand writer-director Taika Waititi's rollicking World War II satire centers on a German boy, an aspiring young Nazi, who fantasizes about his best buddy Adolf Hitler while discovering his mother is harboring a Jewish girl in their house. Audacious and touching, the film has been nominated for six Academy Awards, including Best Picture. Tracy Smith talks with Waititi and with Oscar-nominee Scarlett Johansson.

In 1966, NFL Commissioner Pete Rozelle and Oscar Riedner, head of design at Tiffany & Co., sketched on a cocktail napkin the design of what would become the Vince Lombardi Trophy, awarded to the winner of the Super Bowl. "CBS This Morning" co-host Tony Dokoupil talked to the Tiffany artisans and silversmiths who craft this shiny, seven-pound metal prize – and the championship trophies of 10 other sports – before they are hoisted by a winner.

Life these days is pretty sweet for James Taylor, the musician-songwriter famed for such hits as "Fire and Rain," "Carolina In My Mind" and "Sweet Baby James." At 71 he is as busy as ever, looking back in a new audio memoir on his early days in North Carolina, and exploring the songs he loved growing up in an upcoming album, "American Standard." Jane Pauley visited Taylor at his home in the Berkshires of Massachusetts, where he talked about his turbulent youth and the revitalizing rewards of going back on tour.

The Tony- and Emmy Award-winning actor, known for his intensity, admits he has earned a reputation as being "hard to handle" for walking out of shows. But in "Homeland," Mandy Patinkin is in his element as CIA Agent Saul Berenson, the calm in the eye of the storm. Correspondent Holly Williams talked with Patinkin in Morocco where he was filming the series' eighth season. They also discussed his years as an ambassador for the International Rescue Committee, and she joined Patinkin and his wife, actor-writer Kathryn Grody, as they visited a camp for Syrian refugees in Jordan.

"Homeland" – Final season premieres February 9 at 9 p.m. ET/PT on Showtime

