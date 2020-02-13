This week on "Sunday Morning" (February 16)

COVER STORY: Migraines

About one in seven people live with what's ranked as the second-most debilitating disease on the planet, right after back pain: migraine. Though the causes are unclear, migraine is a serious neurological disease that often runs in families. But the malady is not often taken seriously, in part because the headaches, sensitivity to light and sound, nausea, dizziness, and a host of other symptoms affect three times as many women as men. Correspondent Susan Spencer talks with doctors grappling with treatments for migraine (and a shortage of migraine researchers), and a Cincinnati artist whose migraine visions have become key to her art.

ALMANAC: Esperanto



Graham Russell and Russell Hitchcock of Air Supply perform on tour. CBS News

MUSIC: Air Supply

Air Supply, the duo from Australia that's never gone away, has been perfecting their romantic pop ballad blend for more than four decades. Correspondent Nancy Giles talked with Russell Hitchcock and Graham Russell about their lack of ego, and these musicians' gift for making love out of nothing at all.

You can stream the Air Supply album "The Lost in Love Experience" by clicking on the embed below (Free Spotify registration required to hear the tracks in full):

FOOD: Chocolate

Faith Salie reports.

The Moulin Rogue cabaret in Paris opened its doors in October 1889. CBS News

ENTERTAINMENT: Moulin Rouge

The Moulin Rouge, the famous cabaret with a windmill that opened in the Montmartre section of Paris 130 years ago, is still drawing crowds to its spectacular shows featuring a chorus line of topless dancers. And it's now the inspiration for a hit Broadway musical. Correspondent Alina Cho visits the fabled landmark that has inspired artists and writers (and even marriage proposals), and talks with its artistic director and dancers, along with the Tony Award-winning set designer of the new Broadway show, "Moulin Rouge: The Musical."

For more info:

Moulin Rouge, Montmartre, Paris

"Moulin Rogue: The Musical" at the Al Hirschfeld Theatre, New York City | Ticket info

"Moulin Rouge" (2001), directed by Baz Luhrman (Official site), available on Digital Download, Blu-ray and DVD

In an interview with "CBS Sunday Morning," the star of the "Star Wars" and Indiana Jones franchises says top billing doesn't matter anymore. CBS News

MOVIES: Harrison Ford

Harrison Ford has embodied some of the most enduring characters ever put on film as part of the "Star Wars" and Indiana Jones franchises. In his latest movie role he has embarked on one of the most enduring tales of man's best friend ever written: Jack London's "The Call of the Wild." Correspondent Lee Cowan sat down with the Oscar-nominated actor to talk about performing opposite a CGI dog; returning to the character of Indiana Jones for another upcoming adventure; and speaking out as an advocate for protecting the environment, among his other passionate causes.

To watch a trailer for "The Call of the Wild" click on the video player below. The movie opens in theatres February 21.

For more info:

Auschwitz survivors returned to mark the 75th anniversary of the Soviet army's liberation of the death camp, on January 27, 1945. CBS News

HISTORY: Auschwitz, 75 years after liberation

Last month about 200 survivors of the Auschwitz concentration camp returned to the site where 1.1 million people were murdered – Jews, Poles, Soviet prisoners of war, gypsies, and others. Their ceremony, marking the 75th anniversary of their liberation, was a tribute to the living, and a lament for the dead. Preserving Auschwitz has been the mission of billionaire Ronald Lauder, who first visited in 1987 while he was the U.S. Ambassador to Austria. As chairman of the Auschwitz-Birkenau Memorial Foundation and president of the World Jewish Congress. Lauder helped raise $40 million to open a conservation lab at Auschwitz so that objects telling the story of genocide will bear witness long after the survivors of Auschwitz are gone. Correspondent Martha Teichner reports.

HISTORY: Yad Vashem

Cut into a Jerusalem hillside is a striking modern memorial to an unthinkable past. Part museum and part archive, Yad Vashem stores the documents and artifacts of the Holocaust, the stories of millions of victims, and the testimonies of survivors who lost family members and loved ones. Seth Doane reports on the efforts made by museum staff and volunteers to identify the million of souls lost to the Nazis' genocide.

Supporters cheer presidential candidate Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., at a campaign rally in Milford, N.H., February 4, 2020. Mary Altaffer/AP

COMMENTARY: Charlotte Alter on young voters' support of "socialism"

The Time magazine correspondent says progressive candidates like Elizabeth Warren and Bernie Sanders are pushing for advances in areas such as health care, child care and income inequality that older generations might equate with Communism. So what, exactly, is in a label?

WEB EXCLUSIVES:

A family of Maasi giraffes in Maasi Mara National Preserve, Kenya.

NATURE UP CLOSE: Giraffes, a most improbable animal

