This week on "Sunday Morning" (February 10)

COVER STORY: In the pink

HEART TO HEART: A bicycle built for two

Is there a secret to making a marriage go the distance? For Mel and Barbara Kornbluh, of Pittsgrove, N.J., who have been married for 47 years, there is: riding a tandem bike.



VALENTINE'S DAY: Rubies: The real rock stars

Diamonds may be a girl's best friend, but blood-red gemstones are a cut above the rest. Serena Altschul examines what qualities make rubies the new gold standard for romantic gifts.

MOVIES: Spike Lee

Lesley Stahl profiles the filmmaker behind such classics as "Do the Right Thing" and "Malcolm X," whose latest film, "BlacKkKlansman," has earned him his first Oscar nomination for Best Director.

HEART TO HEART: A boy and his dog



MUSIC: Singing telegrams

Singing telegrams, like from the olden days? Yes, even though the telegraph has gone the way of carbon paper, there is always a market for personal exclamations celebrating birthdays, anniversaries and congratulations, or expressing heartfelt apologies, set to music. David Pogue talks with those who deliver singing telegrams, from whom the medium is the message.

"Mobituaries": Audrey Hepburn's 1951 TV debut

PREVIEW: "Mobituaries": Mo Rocca on the enduring popularity of Audrey Hepburn

In her 1951 debut for American TV audiences, the actress re-enacted her wartime experience during the Nazi occupation of Holland

You can download the episode on Apple Podcasts, Google Play, Megaphone, Stitcher, or Spotify. New episodes are available every Thursday.

Singer Dolly Parton is being honored as the Grammys' 2019 MusiCares Person of the Year. CBS News

MUSIC: Dolly Parton

We've been singing along for decades with Dolly Parton, the poor girl from the Great Smoky Mountains who became the glitzy queen of country glamour. She's still at it 24/7, still writing her legacy one song at a time, without a thought for the "R" word. Tony Dokoupil talked with the entertainer, who has sold more than 100 million albums, and who is the Grammys' 2019 MusiCares Person of the Year for her charity work.

To watch Dolly Parton perform "Girl in the Movies" (from the "Dumplin'" soundtrack), click on the video player below.

Studio A at New York's Electric Lady, one of the most fabled recording studios. Brad Stein

MUSIC: Electric Lady Studios

It's the house that Hendrix built. Off 8th Street in New York's Greenwich Village, through a discreet doorway, you slip into what seems like a psychedelic space ship – a musician's Shangri-La. Only a handful of storied recording studios are left in the world. Electric Lady is one of them. On any given day, you could catch Lucius recording a new song; The Black Keys' Dan Auerbach rehearsing with his new band, The Arcs; and Roger Waters, of Pink Floyd, putting the finishing touches on his first solo album in 25 years. Anthony Mason pays a visit.

For more info:



NATURE: TBD

Texas Parks and Wildlife fisheries biologist Margaret Stadig holds a recaptured paddlefish that was originally stocked in Caddo Lake two or three years ago. It has been implanted with an acoustic transmitter to track its movements. Joshua DeWyse/Texas Parks and Wildlife Dept.

NATURE UP CLOSE: Caddo Lake

The East Texas piney woods region is the biologically diverse home of such species as the paddlefish, the oldest animal in North America.

