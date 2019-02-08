This week on "Sunday Morning" (February 10)

COVER STORY: In the pink
Faith Salie reports.
HEART TO HEART: A bicycle built for two
Is there a secret to making a marriage go the distance? For Mel and Barbara Kornbluh, of Pittsgrove, N.J., who have been married for 47 years, there is: riding a tandem bike.
VALENTINE'S DAY: Rubies: The real rock stars
Diamonds may be a girl's best friend, but blood-red gemstones are a cut above the rest. Serena Altschul examines what qualities make rubies the new gold standard for romantic gifts.
MOVIES: Spike Lee
Lesley Stahl profiles the filmmaker behind such classics as "Do the Right Thing" and "Malcolm X," whose latest film, "BlacKkKlansman," has earned him his first Oscar nomination for Best Director.
HEART TO HEART: A boy and his dog
MUSIC: Singing telegrams
Singing telegrams, like from the olden days? Yes, even though the telegraph has gone the way of carbon paper, there is always a market for personal exclamations celebrating birthdays, anniversaries and congratulations, or expressing heartfelt apologies, set to music. David Pogue talks with those who deliver singing telegrams, from whom the medium is the message.
HARTMAN: My dad
PREVIEW: "Mobituaries": Mo Rocca on the enduring popularity of Audrey Hepburn
In her 1951 debut for American TV audiences, the actress re-enacted her wartime experience during the Nazi occupation of Holland
You can download the episode on Apple Podcasts, Google Play, Megaphone, Stitcher, or Spotify. New episodes are available every Thursday.
MUSIC: Dolly Parton
We've been singing along for decades with Dolly Parton, the poor girl from the Great Smoky Mountains who became the glitzy queen of country glamour. She's still at it 24/7, still writing her legacy one song at a time, without a thought for the "R" word. Tony Dokoupil talked with the entertainer, who has sold more than 100 million albums, and who is the Grammys' 2019 MusiCares Person of the Year for her charity work.
To watch Dolly Parton perform "Girl in the Movies" (from the "Dumplin'" soundtrack), click on the video player below.
HEART TO HEART: Penguins
MUSIC: Electric Lady Studios
It's the house that Hendrix built. Off 8th Street in New York's Greenwich Village, through a discreet doorway, you slip into what seems like a psychedelic space ship – a musician's Shangri-La. Only a handful of storied recording studios are left in the world. Electric Lady is one of them. On any given day, you could catch Lucius recording a new song; The Black Keys' Dan Auerbach rehearsing with his new band, The Arcs; and Roger Waters, of Pink Floyd, putting the finishing touches on his first solo album in 25 years. Anthony Mason pays a visit.
WEB EXCLUSIVE:
NATURE UP CLOSE: Caddo Lake
The East Texas piney woods region is the biologically diverse home of such species as the paddlefish, the oldest animal in North America.
