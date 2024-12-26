This week on "Sunday Morning" (December 29)

The Emmy Award-winning "CBS News Sunday Morning" is broadcast on CBS Sundays beginning at 9:00 a.m. ET. "Sunday Morning" also streams on the CBS News app beginning at 11:00 a.m. ET. (Download it here.)

Hosted by Jane Pauley



COVER STORY: Good news!

David Pogue reports.



A LOOK BACK: Top news headlines of 2024, month-by-month

From Boeing's turbulence and a catastrophic hurricane, to Trump's election victory, "Sunday Morning" host Jane Pauley looks back at key events of a year that was monumental.



A LOOK BACK: Top music of 2024

Making mochi rice cakes, a Japanese tradition for New Year's. CBS News

FOOD: How Japanese mochi brings communities in America together

Mochi, a doughy cake made from steamed sweet rice, is more than just a nostalgic taste of Japan; the very act of making mochi – a "mochitsuki" – takes on special significance on New Year's Day. Correspondent Conor Knighton reports.

For more info:



A LOOK BACK: Photos of the year

Comedian Nikki Glaser. CBS News

SUNDAY PROFILE: Nikki Glaser takes on the Golden Globes

On January 5, Nikki Glaser will host the Golden Globes on CBS – her biggest audience to date. The comedian who says she thrives on anxiety talks to correspondent Luke Burbank about the highs and lows of a year that saw the release of her latest comedy special, "Someday You'll Die," the roasting of Tom Brady, and being named The New York Times' Comedian of the Year.

For more info:



A LOOK AHEAD: Prospects for Russia's continued war on Ukraine

Correspondent Holly Williams reports.



A LOOK AHEAD: Seismic changes in the Middle East

Correspondent Elizabeth Palmer reports.



A LOOK AHEAD: Trump's agenda vs. Congress

CBS News chief election & campaign correspondent Robert Costa reports.

For more info:



A LOOK BACK: Top movies of 2024

CBS News

A LOOK BACK: "Hail and farewell": A tribute to those we lost in 2024

"Sunday Morning" correspondent Lee Cowan remembers some of the newsworthy men and women who passed away this year – musicians and storytellers who surpassed the ordinary, athletes who defied expectations, and activists who defied injustice, all touching us with their creativity and humanity.



COMMENTARY: Faith Salie on the real meaning of resolutions

It's New Year's, a time for us to consider what resolutions mean to us. "Sunday Morning" correspondent Faith Salie talks about how to stay present in our lives as time marches on.

For more info:



THE BOOK REPORT: Ron Charles on the best books of 2024

The Washington Post book reviewer offers his picks for some of "the best of the best" fiction and non-fiction of the year.

For more info:



A LOOK BACK: More photos of the year



NATURE: TBD



WEB EXCLUSIVES:

EXTENDED INTERVIEW: Werner Herzog (YouTube Video)

In this extended conversation with Turner Classic Movies host Ben Mankiewicz, Academy Award-nominated filmmaker Werner Herzog, heralded for such features as "Aguirre, the Wrath of God" and for documentaries like "Grizzly Man," talks about his memoir, "Every Man for Himself and God Against All." He discusses growing up in Germany and his fascination with America; his attraction to stories about visionaries; his collaborations with actor Klaus Kinski, and the difficulties he faced while shooting his epic "Fitzcarraldo"; and how he learned the craft of cinema from watching "very, very mediocre films."

MARATHON: Secret Santa surprises that will bring you tears of joy (YouTube Video)

Every year, an anonymous, wealthy businessman plays the role of St. Nick, giving away money to total strangers. Steve Hartman has gone "On the Road," sharing stories of generosity and kindness from the mystery "Secret Santa" and his helpers for over a decade.

MARATHON: Laughing Matters (YouTube Video)

Enjoy these past "Sunday Morning" interviews with some of the most brilliant and outrageous comic talents of our era. Featuring: Jerry Seinfeld, Joan Rivers, George Carlin, the team behind "The Simpsons," Jim Gaffigan, Eddie Murphy, Jerry Lewis, Sarah Silverman, Louie Anderson, Gilbert Gottfried, Billy Crystal, John Cleese and Chris Rock.

FROM THE ARCHIVES: Hollywood Legends IV (YouTube Video)

Watch more classic "Sunday Morning" interviews with some of the film industry's most luminous stars. From 2014, Leonardo DiCaprio talks about the making of "The Wolf of Wall Street"; from 2012, Jane Fonda discusses what she calls her "third and final act"; from 2015, Russell Crowe talks about his first film as a director, "The Water Diviner"; from 2010, Harrison Ford describes stardom and his responsibility to his audience; and from 2018, Denzel Washington discusses his career on screen and on stage, as he appears in a Broadway revival of the Eugene O'Neill classic, "The Iceman Cometh."

The Emmy Award-winning "CBS News Sunday Morning" is broadcast on CBS Sundays beginning at 9:00 a.m. ET. Executive producer is Rand Morrison.

DVR Alert! Find out when "Sunday Morning" airs in your city

"Sunday Morning" also streams on the CBS News app beginning at 11:00 a.m. ET. (Download it here.)

Full episodes of "Sunday Morning" are now available to watch on demand on CBSNews.com, CBS.com and Paramount+, including via Apple TV, Android TV, Roku, Chromecast, Amazon FireTV/FireTV stick and Xbox.

Follow us on Twitter; Facebook; Instagram; YouTube; TikTok; and at cbssundaymorning.com.

You can also download the free "Sunday Morning" audio podcast at iTunes and at Play.it. Now you'll never miss the trumpet!