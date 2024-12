Good news you may have missed in 2024 You may remember 2024 as a year of bad news – and you'd be right! But it was also a year of GOOD news, and not all of it made headlines. Correspondent David Pogue reports on some of the year's best underreported stories, from the eradication of murder hornets in the U.S., to how artificial intelligence is rewriting the study of proteins to help conquer diseases.