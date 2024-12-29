A Look Ahead: Prospects for Russia's continued war on Ukraine With the election of Donald Trump, Ukrainians are worried that the next U.S. president will stop the supply of weapons being used to defend themselves against Russia's invasion, and pressure Kyiv into surrendering territory to Vladimir Putin. Correspondent Holly Williams looks at how the war (which in February would enter its fourth year) may be determined by whether the resolve of Western nations to push back against Moscow remains strong – or falls apart.