Nikki Glaser takes on the Golden Globes On January 5, Nikki Glaser will host the Golden Globes on CBS – her biggest audience to date. Correspondent Luke Burbank follows the comedian, who says she thrives on anxiety, as she prepares for the big night with her writing team. The Golden Globes gig caps a year that saw the release of Glaser's acclaimed comedy special, "Someday You'll Die," and her fierce roasting of Tom Brady.