Extended interview: New York Times reporter Carl Hulse In this web exclusive, Carl Hulse, chief Washington correspondent for The New York Times, sits down with CBS News correspondent Robert Costa to talk about the prospects of governing once Donald Trump assumes the Oval Office for the second time; the reception Elon Musk has had among Republicans in Congress; and how Hulse believes, despite Trump's affinity for the bully pulpit, "grand plans" and "grand designs" typically meet "grand opposition" in Washington.