12/29: Sunday Morning Hosted by Jane Pauley. Featuring “Hail and Farewell,” our annual tribute to notable figures we lost this past year. Also: David Pogue brings us some underreported good news stories from 2024; we get status updates on the war in Ukraine, conflict in the Middle East, and politics in Washington; Luke Burbank profiles comedian Nikki Glaser, host of next week’s Golden Globes ceremony; Faith Salie offers thoughts on New Year’s resolutions; Ron Charles picks the best books of 2024; and Conor Knighton explores the Japanese tradition of mochi, a New Year’s treat.