This week on "Sunday Morning" (December 15)

COVER STORY: Rehabilitation Through the Arts: Breaking the cycle of incarceration

The critically-acclaimed film "Sing Sing," starring Colman Domingo and newcomer Clarence Maclin, was inspired by a theater program at New York's notorious Sing Sing prison, where the recidivism rates of inmates who engaged in the performing and visual arts plummeted. "Sunday Morning" senior correspondent Ted Koppel visits the theater program at Sing Sing with a few of the formerly incarcerated (who make up most of the cast of the film) to talk about how acting truly changed their lives.

Rehabilitation Through the Arts

Sing Sing Correctional Facility, Ossining, N.Y.

"Sing Sing" returns to theaters January 17

ALMANAC: September 15

"Sunday Morning" looks back at historical events on this date.



'TIS THE SEASON: 2024 holiday gift ideas from Techno Claus

As the holiday nears, "Sunday Morning" is paid a visit by Techno Claus (a.k.a. David Pogue), who offers valuable gift-giving tips for the gadget lovers on your list.

Audra McDonald as Rose in the Broadway revival of "Gypsy." "Gypsy"/Julieta Cervantes

THEATER: Audra McDonald on "Gypsy" and playing the mother of all stage mothers

Many consider the Arthur Laurents-Jule Styne-Stephen Sondheim musical "Gypsy" one of the greatest ever written. In the new revival on Broadway, six-time Tony Award-winner Audra McDonald takes on one of musical theater's most demanding roles: Rose, who pushes her daughters onto the stage. Correspondent Mo Rocca talks with McDonald, director George C. Wolfe, and theater expert Erick Neher about Rose, and whether she should be viewed as a monster or a sympathetic character.

PASSAGE: In memoriam

"Sunday Morning" remembers some of the notable figures who left us this week.



Singer-songwriter Maggie Rogers, with correspondent Luke Burbank in New York City. CBS News

MUSIC: Maggie Rogers on her long-form music: "I've always loved art that takes time"

Singer-songwriter Maggie Rogers went from being an NYU music student wowing Pharrell Williams in a viral video, to sharing a stage with Bruce Springsteen, Joan Baez and Coldplay, to selling out Madison Square Garden. The Grammy-nominee talks with correspondent Luke Burbank about her musical obsessions; taking a break from music to enroll in a Harvard program on religion and public life; and her appreciation for listeners with patience.

Actress Nicole Kidman talks about her latest film, "Babygirl." CBS News

MOVIES: Nicole Kidman at her most raw in "Babygirl"

In the new film "Babygirl," directed by Halina Reijn, Nicole Kidman plays a successful CEO who seeks fulfillment from an unsatisfying marriage by taking up with a much younger intern. Kidman talks with correspondent Tracy Smith about how there is no particular "method to her madness" when it comes to choosing intense and challenging roles. She also talks about family life with husband Keith Urban, and navigating grief over the recent death of her mother.

"Babygirl" opens in theaters December 25



COMMENTARY: Jim Gaffigan on the gifts no one should give for the holidays

Holiday shopping can be stressful. So as a public service, comedian Jim Gaffigan offers his advice on what NOT to give those on your list – and some very welcome advice on what would be an acceptable gift.



MILITARY: Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin on the strength of a diverse military

Lloyd Austin spent more than four decades in uniform, and has led America's military for the last four years, since President Biden picked him to become the nation's first African American Secretary of Defense. During a visit to West Point (his alma mater), Austin talked with CBS News national security correspondent David Martin about the responsibilities of a defense secretary, and the importance of a diverse fighting force.

For more info:



