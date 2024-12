Singer-songwriter Maggie Rogers Maggie Rogers went from being an NYU music student wowing Pharrell Williams in a viral video, to sharing a stage with Bruce Springsteen, Joan Baez and Coldplay, to selling out Madison Square Garden. The Grammy-nominee talks with correspondent Luke Burbank about her musical obsessions; taking a break from music to enroll in a Harvard program on religion and public life; and her appreciation for listeners with patience.