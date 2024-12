Nicole Kidman on filming "Babygirl" In the new film "Babygirl," directed by Halina Reijn, Nicole Kidman plays a successful CEO who seeks fulfillment from an unsatisfying marriage by taking up with a much younger intern. Kidman talks with correspondent Tracy Smith about how she chooses such intense and challenging roles. She also talks about family life with husband Keith Urban, and navigating grief over the recent death of her mother.