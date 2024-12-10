Extended interview: Billie Eilish In this web exclusive, "Sunday Morning" correspondent Anthony Mason sits down with music superstar Billie Eilish to talk about performing on her "Hit Me Hard and Soft" tour (her first without brother Finneas). She also discusses welcoming the label of "songwriter"; what she learned from writing the "Barbie" song "What Was I Made For?"; the perceived criticisms of her singing voice and the liberation she discovered after starting vocal lessons; and the power that she says comes from expressing vulnerability in her art.