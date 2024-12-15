12/15: Sunday Morning Hosted by Jane Pauley. In our cover story, Ted Koppel looks at how a theater program at the Sing Sing Correctional Facility in New York is causing recidivism rates to plummet. Also: Tracy Smith talks with Nicole Kidman about her latest film, “Babygirl”; David Martin sits down with Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin; Mo Rocca chats with actress Audra McDonald and director George C. Wolfe about the new Broadway revival of “Gypsy”; Luke Burbank profiles singer-songwriter Maggie Rogers; Techno Claus (a.k.a. David Pogue) makes his annual visit to share gift suggestions for the gadget lovers on your shopping list; and comedian Jim Gaffigan shares what gifts you should NOT give this holiday season.