How theater can break the cycle of incarceration The critically-acclaimed film "Sing Sing," starring Colman Domingo and newcomer Clarence Maclin, was inspired by a theater program at New York's notorious Sing Sing prison, where the recidivism rates of inmates who engaged in the performing and visual arts plummeted. "Sunday Morning" senior correspondent Ted Koppel visits the theater program at Sing Sing with a few of the formerly incarcerated (who make up most of the cast of the film) to talk about how acting truly changed their lives.