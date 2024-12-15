2024 holiday gift ideas from Techno Claus

Techno Claus (a.k.a. correspondent David Pogue) crawls out of the fireplace, and brushes ash off his costume, slightly annoyed.

A fun little factoid: Your fireplace smokes.

There is such a thing as a chimney sweep, folks!

In any case, hi! It is I, Techno Claus,

Invading your homes, and yet breaking no laws.

I come with idears for your gift-giving plans:

All tech stuff, all cool—all your friends will be fans!

The Vitesy Shelfy Fridge Purifier. CBS News

Vitesy Shelfy Fridge Purifier ($126)

The joy of the holidays never gets old;

But food? Not so much. It gets old and gets mold.

With this in your fridge, purifyin' the air,

It eats the bacteria floatin' in dere.

On average, 12 more days of shelf life you'll see,

Less waste, less expense—that's a win-win to me.

The Courant MAG:3 Dual Device Charging Tray. CBS News

Courant MAG:3 Dual Device Charging Tray ($120)

You enter your bedroom, to rest and de-stress,

You dump out your pockets—and oy, what a mess!

What you need is a "catchall," a gorgeous home base

That rounds up your doodads in one central place.

It charges your phone … and your 'Pods … and your watch

It's made of fine linen! I'd call It top-notch!

Fernida Electric Heated Pants. CBS News

Fernida Electric Heated Pants ($70)

I travel outdoors, in the cold and the storm.

It sometimes gets challenging just stayin' warm!

My secret, you likely won't guess at a glance:

You're looking right at 'em. They're self-heating pants!

Three levels of heat, and the lining's first class

There's eight heated pads! One is just for your … tuckus!

The SUPRUS FlexFlame Rechargeable Arc Lighter. CBS News

SUPRUS FlexFlame Rechargeable Arc Lighter ($8)

A lighter is better than matches, I guess.

The neck reaches farther; there's less of a mess.

The problem's the gas. It'll run out one day.

So what do you do? Throw the whole thing away.

But this one's forever; it lights up as shown.

Electric! Rechargeable, just like your phone.

It's great for your candles, your campin', your grills,

And all of this goodness for eight dollar bills!

The SwitchBot Automatic Curtain Opener. CBS News

SwitchBot Automatic Curtain Opener ($90)

I see lots of homes in the course of my work

And the nicest ones have an incredible perk:

Self-opening curtains! Too pricey, you grouse?

Well, this number brings them to anyone's house!

It clips on a rod or a rail—it's your choice

Controlled with an app, on a schedule, or by voice!

"Alexa …open the curtains!"

The Glocusent LED Reading Light. CBS News

Glocusent LED Reading Light ($22)

Two places it's rude to turn on a bright light:

In bed, next to someone—and flying at night.

Behold: a solution—a triumph of tech:

A rechargeable light that you wear on your neck.

Three colors, three brightnesses, wonderfully cheap

For working, or fixing—or letting her sleep.

The Segway Ninebot S2. CBS News

Segway Ninebot S2 ($450)

Remember the Segway a few years ago?

Self-balancing transport? Like mall cops, you know?

Well, here's its descendant: The Ninebot S2.

You steer it and drive just by leaning! It's true!

It whisks you along, 20 miles on a charge

Like 10 miles an hour, up hills—livin' large!

OK, it's no Jaguar, but still, very nice.

Like Segways of old, for a tenth of the price!



And so, for this holiday time, there's your list

I hope you've enjoyed this small shopping assist.

The reindeer are antsy; I'm hearing 'em prance.

Plus, I should get back—gotta charge up my pants!



Story produced by Lucie Kirk. Editor: Joseph Frandino.