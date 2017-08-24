This week on "Sunday Morning": "By Design" (Aug. 27)

On August 27 we present a rebroadcast of our special annual issue featuring a wealth of stories touching on all aspects of design. The broadcast comes to you from Amsterdam, where host Jane Pauley reports on the Netherlands' rich history of art, architecture, and more.



TOUR: Amsterdam, first city of the modern age, first city of the modern age | Watch Video

Jane Pauley takes in the sights of the Dutch city -- its historic canals, architecture and museums -- with Russell Shorto, author of a bestselling history of Amsterdam.

For more info:



WATER: Sea change: How the Dutch confront the rise of the oceans | Watch Video

Holland's innovative strategies for managing water may benefit other countries preparing for the fallout of climate change. Martha Teichner reports.

For more info:

CBS News

ART: Dutch Master paints with packing tape | Watch Video

Dutch artist Max Zorn has become a star in the art world with his moody, elaborate portraits and cityscapes made with nothing but packing tape and a scalpel. Jane Pauley reports on Zorn's evocative works, which he hangs on lamp posts of Amsterdam, each one sure to send the street art scene into a frenzy.

WEB EXTRA VIDEO: Tape artist Max Zorn creates a "Sunday Morning" sun

For more info:

CBS News

FASHION: Jessica Simpson and her empire | Watch Video

If all you know about Jessica Simpson is that she's a singer, you might be surprised that Tracy Smith is talking with her about design. And people may be surprised to hear that the Jessica Simpson Collection -- products ranging from clothes to accessories to home -- is a billion-dollar-a-year business.

PREVIEW: Jessica Simpson: "People are shocked that they like my brand"

For more info:

CBS News

STYLE: Viva Vespa! | Watch Video

The Vespa, the sporty Italian motorbike, is as much a fashion accessory as it is a set of wheels. Seth Doane visits the Vespa factory in Pontedera, Italy, and takes a trip through Rome with Annie Ojile, an American expat who started a Vespa tour company, Scooteroma.

GALLERY: The style of Vespa

For more info:



FLOWERS: Keeping Holland's fabled tulips alive | Watch Video

Hidden in the shadow of a church in the Dutch town of Limmen is Hortus Bulborum, established in the 1920s by tulip enthusiast Peter Boschman. He bought old and rare types of tulips and planted them, determined to not let them become extinct. Today Hortus Bulborum keeps alive rare varieties of one of Holland's most recognizable hallmarks. Jane Pauley reports.

For more info:

Hortus Bulborum, Limmen, The Netherlands



INVENTIONS: Making a big splash with the Super Soaker (Video)

When inventor Lonnie Johnson took a simple squirt gun and ramped it way up, he had no idea what a splash it would make. Since the Super Soaker hit toy store shelves in the early '90s, it's racked up more than $1 billion in sales. Mo Rocca reports.

For more info:

Julieta Cervantes/"Hello, Dolly!"

BROADWAY: The divine Bette Midler returns in "Hello, Dolly!" | Watch Video

"CBS This Morning" co-host Gayle King sits down with Tony-nominated actress Bette Midler, who is now in a re-designed Broadway production of "Hello, Dolly!"

GALLERY: The Divine Miss M.

For more info:

CBS News

LIVING: Living on water: Welcome to Freedom Cove | Watch Video

Artists Wayne Adams and Catherine King have constructed a floating island they call Freedom Cove, a multicolored floating refuge tucked away in rugged Clayoquot Sound off the west coast of British Columbia's Vancouver Island. Built from salvaged materials over the past 25 years, the couple takes living off the grid to a new level, as they show correspondent Lee Cowan.





Chris Tedesco/BMW

AUTOMOTIVE: BMW's Art Cars: A blend of art and speed | Watch Video

In 1975 Herve Poulain, a racing enthusiast and art lover, persuaded artist Alexander Calder to paint German automaker BMW's entry at Le Mans. The idea took off. The most recent entry in BMW's Art Car series was painted by conceptual artist John Baldessari, who showed Anthony Mason how to create some very fast art.

GALLERY: BMW's Art Cars

For more info:



TRADITIONS: Cheese and clogs: Manufacturing Dutch icons | Watch Video

On the outskirts of Amsterdam, life starts early at the Clara Maria Farm, where every day since he was a boy, Kees-Jan van Wees has milked the cows in a 160-year-old building. Just hours later, he'll turn that milk into a Dutch product beloved around the world: Gouda cheese. Jane Pauley reports on a farm where centuries-old Dutch traditions have continued, and been embraced by Kees-Jan's American-born wife, Katrina.

For more info:

Clara Maria Cheese Farm & Clog Factory, Amstelveen, The Netherlands



NATURE: Tulips (Extended Video)

We leave you this Sunday Morning tip-toeing through the tulips at the Keukenhof Garden outside Amsterdam. Videographer: Joan Martelli.

CBS News

The Emmy Award-winning "CBS Sunday Morning" is broadcast on CBS Sundays beginning at 9:00 a.m. ET. Executive producer is Rand Morrison.

Follow the program on Twitter (@CBSSunday), Facebook, Instagram (#CBSSundayMorning) and at cbssundaymorning.com. "Sunday Morning" also streams on CBSN beginning at 9:30 a.m. ET, and is available on cbs.com, CBS All Access, and On Demand. You can also listen to "Sunday Morning" audio podcasts at Play.it.