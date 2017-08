August 27, 2017, 9:24 AM | Dutch artist Max Zorn has become a star in the art world with his moody, elaborate portraits and cityscapes made with nothing but packing tape and a scalpel. Jane Pauley reports on Zorn's evocative works, which he hangs on the lamp posts of Amsterdam, each one sure to send the street art scene into a frenzy. Originally broadcast on May 21, 2017.