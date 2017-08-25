Wreckage of USS Indianapolis found

On July 30, shortly after midnight, a Japanese submarine attacked the Indianapolis with two torpedoes. The ship sank in 12 minutes. With no time to send a distress signal, and with her secret mission and unknown position, the Indianapolis' disappearance en route to the Philippines went unnoticed for several days, while hundreds of survivors were stranded in the water, most with only life jackets.
Over the next four days, hundreds more perished due to drowning, dehydration, exposure, and constant shark attacks.
By the time a bomber on routine patrol spotted the survivors in the water, only 316 of the ship's 1,196 sailors and Marines had survived. It remains the U.S. Navy's single worst loss at sea.