This week on "Sunday Morning" (August 25)

Guest host: Seth Doane

Ella McGrath, a candidate for governor at Hoosier Girls State. CBS News

COVER STORY: Young women on Girls State: "The most life-changing week of my life"

At a time when politics leaves many of us bitterly divided, high school students from all walks of life attend the week-long Girls State to participate in an exercise in democracy. "Sunday Morning" anchor Jane Pauley (herself a veteran of Hoosier Girls State, where she was elected governor) talks to young women in Indiana engaging in mock political campaigns to create a model government; and meets Emily Worthmore, now a college sophomore, who was featured in the Apple TV+ documentary "Girls State," who talks about how the experienced shaped her life.

ALMANAC: August 25

"Sunday Morning" looks back at historical events on this date.

Singer Hannah Jeané Jones traveled from Houston to Rome to attend the Opera for Peace program. CBS News

MUSIC: Opera master class

Seth Doane reports.

An experimental eVTOL (electric vertical take-off and landing) aircraft, from Archer Aviation. CBS News

TECHNOLOGY: The electric-plane future is about to take off

Correspondent David Pogue checks out advances being made in aviation technology that allow a plane to be powered by batteries, promising a more environmentally-friendly, quieter and cheaper ride that doesn't require a runway.

U.S.: Bookville

Conor Knighton reports.



COMMENTARY: "N/A" playwright Mario Correa on the power of removing labels

An Off-Broadway play, "N/A," features characters based on former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, who remain nameless. The play's author, Mario Correa, talks about the hope that one day names and labels will no longer magnify loyalties and divide audiences.

PASSAGE: In memoriam

"Sunday Morning" remembers some of the notable figures who left us this week.

Keith Richards, Mick Jagger and Ronnie Wood of The Rolling Stones. CBS News

MUSIC: The Rolling Stones on life, and music, after the loss of drummer Charlie Watts

The Rolling Stones' "Hackney Diamonds" was the band's first album of original music in 18 years – and their first since the death, in 2021, of drummer Charlie Watts. Correspondent Anthony Mason sat down with Keith Richards, Mick Jagger and Ronnie Wood to discuss their unique chemistry; reuniting with the Stones' original bassist Bill Wyman; and what becoming octogenarians meant to Jagger and Richards. (This story was originally broadcast on October 15, 2023.)

You can stream the Rolling Stones album "Hackney Diamonds" by clicking on the embed below (Free Spotify registration required to hear the tracks in full):

COMMENTARY: "Siri, what the heck?" David Sedaris on talking to one's devices

Commanding your device to do things you could just as well do yourself is a mark of technological progress that humorist David Sedaris finds peculiar, when your voice-activated app is not up to the job.

For more info:



U.S.: The 92nd Street Y at 150

One-hundred-and-fifty years ago, New York City's 92nd Street Y was founded as a community and performance center, an inclusive meeting place where people could go to make their lives more meaningful. Correspondent Faith Salie talks with 92NY's CEO Seth Pinsky about its remarkable history, stemming from a simple mission.

Rugs produced by Afghani artisans. CBS News

WORLD: How handmade rugs are providing a future for Afghanis

After the Taliban regained power in Afghanistan, education for girls and boys has been a rare commodity in a country where families must make devastating choices in order to guarantee their survival. Correspondent Tracy Smith talks with Nargis Habib, a California entrepreneur who pays artisans in Afghanistan to produce beautiful woven rugs for a price that helps support families' financial freedom.

"CBS Sunday Morning" host Jane Pauley, and documentary filmmaker Alex Gibney attends. CBS News; Ilya S. Savenok/Variety via Getty Images

NEWS: "CBS Sunday Morning" anchor Jane Pauley, documentarian Alex Gibney to receive lifetime Emmy honors

The National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences announced the special awards to be presented at next month's News & Documentary Emmy ceremonies.

FROM THE ARCHIVES: Jane Pauley interviews doc filmmaker Alex Gibney | Watch Video

Filmmaker Alex Gibney is prolific - he has made 14 documentaries in just five years. His subjects range from Enron and the fall of former New York Governor Eliot Spitzer to the Church of Scientology. His latest project puts Apple founder Steve Jobs in his crosshairs. Jane Pauley reports on the director who shines a spotlight onto the grey areas of stories that may appear at first very black-and-white. (Originally aired September 20, 2015.)

GALLERY: Notable Deaths in 2024

A look back at the esteemed personalities who've left us this year, who'd touched us with their innovation, creativity and humanity.

FROM THE ARCHIVES: Robert Redford x 3 (YouTube Video)

Academy Award-winning actor-director Robert Redford turned 88 on August 18, 2024. To celebrate, we look back at three "Sunday Morning" interviews with Redford over the years: From 1994, with Charles Kuralt, who visited Redford's home in Utah and talked about his early career, and his advocacy of Native American art and culture; from 2008, with Rita Braver, discussing his iconic roles in "Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid" and "All the President's Men," and how he nurtures young filmmakers through the Sundance Institute and Sundance Film Festival; and from 2018, with Lee Cowan, at the actor's ranch in New Mexico, where – at age 82 – he discussed his last film appearance, "The Old Man & the Gun," and why he doesn't like watching himself on screen.

