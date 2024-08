Opera for Peace: A master class for diversity in the arts By inviting singers from around the world, the non-profit Opera for Peace hopes to develop greater diversity among performers of opera, and to inspire the next generation of opera audiences. Correspondent Seth Doane talks with African American singer Hannah Jeané Jones, who traveled to Rome to participate in the program; and with soprano Forooz Razavi, who sang with an R&B group in Iran before she fell in love with opera.