Watch CBS News

Meet the inspiring young women at Girls State

At a time when politics leaves many of us bitterly divided, high school students from all walks of life attend the week-long Girls State to participate in an exercise in democracy. "Sunday Morning" anchor Jane Pauley (herself a veteran of Hoosier Girls State, where she was elected governor) talks to young women in Indiana engaging in mock political campaigns to create a model government; and meets Emily Worthmore, now a college sophomore, who was featured in the Apple TV+ documentary "Girls State," who talks about how the experienced shaped her life.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.