Meet the inspiring young women at Girls State At a time when politics leaves many of us bitterly divided, high school students from all walks of life attend the week-long Girls State to participate in an exercise in democracy. "Sunday Morning" anchor Jane Pauley (herself a veteran of Hoosier Girls State, where she was elected governor) talks to young women in Indiana engaging in mock political campaigns to create a model government; and meets Emily Worthmore, now a college sophomore, who was featured in the Apple TV+ documentary "Girls State," who talks about how the experienced shaped her life.