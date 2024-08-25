8/25: Sunday Morning Guest host: Seth Doane. In our cover story, Jane Pauley talks with some of the inspiring young women participating in Hoosier Girls State, an exercise in democracy for high school students. Also: Anthony Mason sits down with Mick Jagger, Keith Richards and Ronnie Wood of The Rolling Stones; Seth Doane reports on Opera for Peace, an initiative to help diversify opera’s performers and audience; Conor Knighton visits Hobart, N.Y., a “book village” with a plethora of bookstores; Tracy Smith meets a California entrepreneur who pays artisans in Afghanistan to produce beautiful woven rugs to support Afghan families' financial freedom; Faith Salie marks the 150th anniversary of New York City’s 92nd Street Y; Douglas Brinkley notes the threat posed to Walden Pond from nearby development; and David Pogue looks to the future of aviation: electric-powered airplanes.