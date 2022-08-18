This week on "Sunday Morning" (August 21)

Guest Host: Lee Cowan

CBS News

COVER STORY: The water contaminant that scientists say isn't going away

Per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (known as PFAS) are long-lasting compounds that are showing up in soil, ground water, drinking water sources, even rainfall, and have been linked to cancer, liver damage, thyroid disease, and other ailments. By some estimates, this toxic family of chemicals can be found in the blood of nearly every person on the planet. Correspondent Lee Cowan looks at how the chemicals got here, and talks with families, farmers, and health advocates fighting for clean, safe water.

For more info:

A fur-covered polka-dot Birkenstock sandal designed by Manolo Blahnik. Birkenstock

FASHION: The revealing history of Birkenstocks

The German shoe company known for its ubiquitous sandals has lasted nearly 250 years. Correspondent Seth Doane talks with Birkenstock CEO Oliver Reichert about going toe-to-toe against counterfeiters; partnering with such luxury designers as Manolo Blahnik and Dior; and how the pandemic affected Birkenstock's popularity, racing to fill backorders of nearly a million pairs.

For more info:

Union organizer Christian Smalls celebrates following the April 1, 2022, vote for the unionization of the Amazon Staten Island warehouse in New York -- the first U.S. union at the e-commerce giant. ANDREA RENAULT/AFP via Getty Images

BUSINESS: Unions rise again: Labor collectives vs. Amazon

America's second-largest employer fought hard against unionization efforts at its Staten Island, N.Y., warehouse. But "team members" there voted to unionize – an example of younger employees' interest in improved working conditions, and the increasing fortunes of labor collectives, despite corporations' union-busting tactics. Correspondent David Pogue reports. (A version of this story was originally broadcast on April 24, 2022.)

For more info:

Tennis great Chris Evert gives instructions to young players at the Ashe-Buchholz Tennis Center in Moore Park, Miami. CBS News

SPORTS: Tennis legend Chris Evert on what drives her now

A superstar since she was 16, Chris Evert was a force in women's tennis and popular culture throughout the 1970s and '80s. Today, at 67, she's helping young players learn more than improving their tennis technique. Evert talks with correspondent Tracy Smith about the price she paid for her early success; her cancer diagnosis and chemotherapy; and how her sister Jeanne saved her life.

For more info:



PASSAGE: In memoriam



HARTMAN: TBD



BOOKS: New York Times Best Sellers



Pat Benatar and Neil Giraldo. CBS News

MUSIC: Pat Benatar and Neil Giraldo's rock & roll love story

She was a singer from Long Island, inspired by Liza Minnelli and coated in spandex; he was a guitarist from Cleveland. Together they are among rock's most enduring love stories, all while selling 36 million albums, recording 15 Top 40 hits, and winning four consecutive Grammys. Pat Benatar and Neil Giraldo talk with correspondent Jim Axelrod about their creative partnership, their 40-year-marriage, and their latest collaboration: the upcoming stage musical, "Invincible," a reimagining of "Romeo and Juliet" featuring their iconic rock songs. (A version of this story was originally broadcast on November 28, 2021.)

For more info:

benatargiraldo.com

"Invincible: The Musical" (World Premiere) at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts, Beverly Hills, Calif. (November 22-December 17)

From "Women's Work," an exhibition at Lyndhurst Mansion in Tarrytown, N.Y. Lyndhurst Mansion

ART: "Women's Work": Art from the hands of women who persisted

For generations the artistic contributions of women have been marginalized by the art world and by society in general. In "Women's Work," a new exhibit at Lyndhurst Mansion in Tarrytown, New York, pieces by female artists past and present are displayed alongside works created by women in a domestic setting. Correspondent Faith Salie looks at how "unimportant" historical objects are now viewed through a modern eye.

For more info:

POLITICS: Patrick Leahy on retiring from a divided Senate

He was an idealistic 34-year-old prosecutor from Vermont who came to Washington in the wake of the Watergate scandal. Now, after eight terms in Congress, Senator Patrick Leahy is retiring, at a time when Congress, he says, is more bitterly divided than ever. The fourth-longest serving senator in U.S. history – his tenure bookended by Nixon's political coverup and Trump's insurrection – talks with correspondent Robert Costa about the role of the Senate and the dangers of partisanship.

For more info:



NATURE: TBD



Of Note:

Jennifer Hudson with Kelefa Sanneh at Fame Recording Studios in Muscle Schoals, Ala., where Aretha Franklin recorded her breakthrough hit. CBS News

The National Association of Black Journalists has honored "Sunday Morning" correspondent Kelefa Sanneh, producer Robbyn McFadden and editor Remington Korper for their August 2021 profile of singer-actress Jennifer Hudson, who was playing Aretha Franklin in the biopic "Respect." Read the story here, or watch the video.

Veteran actor James Hong with Turner Classic Movies host Ben Mankiewicz. CBS News

"HERE COMES THE SUN": Veteran actor James Hong and Eskimo Ice Cream

Actor James Hong sits down with Ben Mankiewicz to talk about his nearly seven-decade career, and how he has had to face racism on set. Then, Jonathan Vigliotti travels to Alaska to learn how to make akutaq, also known as Eskimo ice cream.

The Emmy Award-winning "CBS Sunday Morning" is broadcast on CBS Sundays beginning at 9:00 a.m. ET. Executive producer is Rand Morrison.

DVR Alert! Find out when "Sunday Morning" airs in your city

"Sunday Morning" also streams on the CBS News app beginning at 10:30 a.m. ET. (Download it here.)

Full episodes of "Sunday Morning" are now available to watch on demand on CBSNews.com, CBS.com and Paramount+, including via Apple TV, Android TV, Roku, Chromecast, Amazon FireTV/FireTV stick and Xbox.

Follow us on Twitter; Facebook; Instagram; YouTube; TikTok; and at cbssundaymorning.com.

You can also download the free "Sunday Morning" audio podcast at iTunes and at Play.it. Now you'll never miss the trumpet!