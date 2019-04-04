This week on "Sunday Morning" (April 7)

COVER STORY: Re-making bail

It's estimated that at least 60% of Americans in jail today – nearly a half-million – haven't been convicted of anything but are merely being held in pre-trial detention because they can't afford to make bail. What's worse, even people who are acquitted of charges may face years paying back their bail bond fees. Now, some states, like California, are moving to end their cash bail systems.

Lee Cowan looks at the $2 billion-a-year private bail bond industry, and talks with the founder of the Bail Project, a non-profit that gives those in need bail without added fees, as well as the executive director of Equal Justice Under Law, dedicated to scrapping the cash bail system entirely.

For more info:



ALMANAC: Walter Winchell



"Untitled (Blue Man on Red Object)" by Bill Traylor, c. 1939-1942. Poster paint and pencil on cardboard. High Museum of Art, Atlanta. © 1994 Bill Traylor Family Trust; photo Mike Jensen

ART: Bill Traylor

Born into slavery around 1853 in rural Alabama, Bill Traylor worked as a sharecropper for nearly five decades after the Civil War and Emancipation. But in his 80s, without work and homeless in Montgomery, he took a new path, as an artist. Painting on scraps of paper or cardboard, Traylor's folk art told the story of African Americans in the Jim Crow era. Chip Reid reports on an exhibition of Traylor's work, and life, at the Smithsonian American Art Museum in Washington, D.C.

For more info:

Academy Award-winner Sam Rockwell. CBS News

MOVIES: Sam Rockwell

Tony Dokoupil profiles the Oscar-winning star of "Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri" and "Vice," who now plays director-choreographer Bob Fosse in the TV series "Fosse/Verdon," and stars opposite Taraji P. Henson in the drama "The Best of Enemies."

For more info:



Former Microsoft CEO Steve Ballmer has created a new website for disseminating accurate government data, USAFacts.org. CBS News

BUSINESS: Steve Ballmer

In 2014 Steve Ballmer, who ranks as one of the wealthiest people in the world, bought the Los Angeles Clippers, and is today their most enthusiastic fan. It's just one of the areas the former Microsoft CEO is devoting his micro-managed time, another being the creation of USA Facts, a free, non-partisan website that provides one-stop access to all government data. Rita Braver reports.

For more info:

Follow @steven_ballmer on Twitter

USAFacts.org



SUNDAY PROFILE: Caroline Kennedy

Martha Teichner reports.

For more info:

Caroline Kennedy, John F. Kennedy Presidential Library and Museum



OPINION: Transgender in the military

In commenting on the Trump administration's attempted ban on transgender people in the military, Army veteran and transgender woman Charlotte Clymer talks about carrying caskets of the fallen in Arlington National Cemetery, each draped with an American flag, and each anonymous as to the service member's race, religion, gender, political party or sexual orientation – only that they proudly served and gave their lives for their country.

For more info:

Actress Emilia Clarke, of the HBO series "Game of Thrones." CBS News

TELEVISION: Emilia Clarke

As Danerys Taergaryn on "Game of Thrones," Emilia Clarke plays a character who can walk through fire. And the actress has found that, in some ways, she can, too. She tells correspondent Tracy Smith that portraying a strong woman on TV helped her to be one in life, when she suffered a subarachnoid hemorrhage, twice, and nearly died. Having completed ten years on the hit HBO series, Clarke has started a charity, SameYou, for brain injury survivors.

For more info:



CALENDAR: Week of April 8

"Sunday Morning" takes a look at some notable events of the week ahead. Jane Pauley reports.



WEB EXCLUSIVES:

A field of bluebonnets, the state flower of Texas, surrounded by Indian paintbrush at sunset.

NATURE UP CLOSE: Super blooms

California isn't the only state where the desert can burst into color.





