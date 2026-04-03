This week on "Sunday Morning" (April 5)

The Emmy Award-winning "CBS News Sunday Morning" is broadcast on CBS Sundays beginning at 9:00 a.m. ET. "Sunday Morning" also streams on the CBS News app beginning at 11:00 a.m. ET. (Download it here.)

Hosted by Jane Pauley.

WATCH THE FULL APRIL 5 BROADCAST!

WORLD: U.S. drawn deeper into war, as Trump calls for Iran to accept a deal | Watch Video

While President Trump threatens to bomb Iran "back to the stone ages" if they do not agree to a deal to end the war, some experts tell CBS News national security correspondent David Martin that the continuing war will likely make the regime in Tehran more determined to build a nuclear weapon.

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ALMANAC: April 5 (Video)

"Sunday Morning" looks back at historical events on this date.

A closeup view of a mosaic artwork in St. Peter's Basilica. CBS News

COVER STORY: Divine art: Inside the Vatican's Mosaic Studio | Watch Video

For hundreds of years, St. Peter's Basilica has been adorned by mosaics – millions of tiny colored tiles melted and fashioned into astonishing art. Correspondent Chris Livesay visits the Vatican's Mosaic Studio, where mosaicists – using tools and techniques dating back centuries – employ fire to create divine works.

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Correspondent Anthony Mason with "Big Mistakes" star Dan Levy. CBS News

TV: "Schitt's Creek" star Dan Levy on making "Big Mistakes" | Watch Video

Dan Levy, the Emmy-winning co-creator of "Schitt's Creek," talks with Anthony Mason about his new sitcom, "Big Mistakes," the story of a New Jersey pastor and his sister (played by Taylor Ortega) who fall into a relationship with organized crime. He also discusses his early days as an MTV VJ; revisits Goodwood, Ontario (the small town where "Schitt's Creek" was filmed); and talks about the impact made by his co-stars, Catherine O'Hara and father Eugene Levy.

WEB EXCLUSIVE: Watch an extended interview with Dan Levy (Video)

To watch a trailer for "Big Mistakes," click on the video player below:

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"Big Mistakes" debuts on Netflix April 9

GARDENS: The beauty of moss (Video)

Ancient and resilient, moss – flowerless, non-vascular plants that have survived for more than 450 million years, through different climactic conditions – represent some of Nature's tiniest habitats. Conor Knighton visits the Japanese-inspired Moss Garden at Washington State's Bloedel Reserve, where dozens of moss species are on display; and attends Lewis & Clark College's annual Moss Appreciation Week, where the beauty and wonder of moss can truly grow on you.

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PASSAGE: In memoriam (Video)

"Sunday Morning" remembers some of the notable figures who left us this week, including actresses Dee Freeman ("The Young and the Restless") and Mary Beth Hurt ("The World According to Garp").

HISTORY: How archaeology turns political in the West Bank | Watch Video

In the Judean desert, a complex past is being unearthed into a complicated present. Correspondent Seth Doane journeys to Israel and the West Bank, talking with archaeologists, residents and government officials about how uncovering and preserving centuries-old sites and artifacts is also serving to highlight contemporary disputes over ownership rights, and concerns about history being erased.

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HARTMAN: Signs of compassion from a deaf first-grader's classmates (Video)

Seven-year-old Ben O'Reilly is deaf and has other special needs. The only deaf student at Campton Elementary, in Campton, New Hampshire, Ben felt isolated, until an act of kindness from his classmates marked a transformation that spread through the entire school. Steve Hartman reports.

TV: Inside the final season of "Hacks" (Video)

The Emmy-winning HBO comedy "Hacks," about the travails of comedian Deborah Vance and her writer, Ava, is launching its fifth and final season. Correspondent Tracy Smith talks with stars Jean Smart and Hannah Einbinder about saying goodbye to roles that were a match made in comedy heaven. Smith also talks with the show's co-creators: Jen Statsky, Paul W. Downs and Lucia Aniello (who describes directing one episode while in labor).

WEB EXCLUSIVE: Watch an extended interview with Jean Smart (Video)

To watch a trailer for Season 5 of "Hacks" click on the video player below:

For more info:

The fifth and final season of "Hacks" debuts on HBO Max April 9

NASA's Artemis II rocket lifts off from the Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Florida, April 1, 2026. Mauricio Paiz/NurPhoto via Getty Images

SCIENCE: Artemis II astronauts speak during historic lunar mission (Video)

On Monday, the astronauts aboard the Artemis II spacecraft will loop around the Moon's far side, part of a mission pushing human beings farther from Earth than anyone has ever been. Correspondent Mark Strassmann talked with commander Reid Wiseman, pilot Victor Glover, and mission specialists Christina Koch and Jeremy Hansen as the crew was about 180,000 miles from home, preparing for their historic lunar flyby.

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Raphael (Raffaello di Giovanni Santi), "The Virgin and Child with Infant Saint John the Baptist in a Landscape (The Alba Madonna)," ca. 1509-11. Oil on canvas (transferred from wood). National Gallery of Art, Washington, D.C., Andrew W. Mellon Collection

ARTS: The sublime perfection of Raphael | Watch Video

Raphael, one of the greatest artists of the Italian Renaissance, is now the subject of the first comprehensive exhibition of his work ever in the United States, at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City. Correspondent Martha Teichner explores "Raphael: Sublime Poetry," which examines the life of an artist who, at a young age, was influenced by Leonardo da Vinci, and was commissioned by the Vatican to create works rivaling those of Michelangelo.

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CBS News

THESE UNITED STATES: An ode to baseball (Video)

If our national pastime has a national anthem, it is "Take Me Out to the Ball Game," penned in 1908 as a celebration of the sport. Correspondent Lee Cowan looks at the history of Jack Norworth and Albert Von Tilzer's song, which expresses the thrills, fun and romance of baseball.

NATURE: Spring in Pennsylvania (Extended Video)

We leave you this Easter Sunday in south-central Pennsylvania, where the last vestiges of winter are disappearing with the flowering of spring. Videographer: Brad Markel.

Simon & Schuster

LIVE EVENT: Join us as Lee Cowan talks with David Pogue about his new book, "Apple: The First 50 Years," at the 92nd Street Y in New York City, Thurs., April 16 at 8 p.m. Tickets are available for in-person or streaming access.

READ AN EXCERPT: "Apple: The First 50 Years" by David Pogue

WEB EXCLUSIVES:

MARATHON: Aging (YouTube Video)

In this marathon, "Sunday Morning" explores all angles of the aging process — from the scientific to the cultural.

Searching for a fountain of youth

What animals might teach us about living longer

Fasting and its possible role in longevity

Jim Gaffigan on aging "gracefully"

Fighting back against ageism

Redefining old age

Jane Fonda with a secret of aging well

Brooke Shields speaks out on aging

AARP and the business of an aging audience

The Emmy Award-winning "CBS News Sunday Morning" is broadcast on CBS Sundays beginning at 9:00 a.m. ET. Executive producer is Rand Morrison.

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