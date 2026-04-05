How archaeology turns political in the West Bank

In the Judean desert, a complex past is being unearthed into a complicated present. This site, at Tala'at Ad-Dam, sits along an ancient pilgrimage route to Jerusalem, one Jesus' parents were said to have walked.

Back then, this land was called Judea, after the people who would become known as the Jews. Over the centuries, it would be conquered by empires of varying beliefs. It's one of at least 5,000 archaeological sites here, a place most commonly known as the West Bank. Some call it by its ancient or Biblical name — Judea and Samaria. The U.N. says it's occupied Palestinian territory.

Eyal Freiman, deputy staff officer for archeology of Israel's Civil Administration of Judea and Samaria, knows well the complexity of performing excavations here. "I don't act by political views," he said. "If we weren't excavating this site, it would probably be half-buried."

An archaeological dig at Tala'at Ad-Dam in the West Bank. CBS News

Asked if his role was inherently political, being an Israeli on Palestinian land, Freiman replied, "I'm just an employee of a civil administration. My job is to protect, preserve, and make approachable all the archaeological sites."

But for whom? That's the question Talya Ezrahi raises. "Archaeology has become a way of proving that we were here," she said. "So, whenever we look in the ground, we're always hoping to find something that has some indication of Jewish life in the land of Israel" – to make the claim we were here first.

Ezrahi is with the left-wing Israeli archeology group Emek Shaveh. She claims archaeology has been weaponized to make certain lands off-bounds to Palestinians: "It's been weaponized in the service of enhancing and entrenching settlements and claiming more and more lands that were once Palestinian lands," she said.

Take Nebi Samuel, where it's believed the prophet Samuel was buried a thousand years before Christ. A Palestinian village was dismantled to make way for what's become a tourist site.

Eid Barakat was forced to move from here when his house was demolished. He's been in temporary housing since 1971, because he claims he cannot get a building permit. Israel is now allocating nearly $100 million in part to develop archeological and tourism sites in the West Bank.

Asked whether it was good that the land where Barakat once lived has been excavated, Ezrahi replied, "First of all, it is a beautiful site. But at the same time, there is a very important chapter of the site that is missing, and that is the story of the Palestinian village that lived here."

Sebastia

We met Israeli archeologist Adi Shragai in the West Bank town of Sebastia, what was once the capital city of the Kingdom of Israel. "So many parts of history were completely erased just because someone decided to come and build on top of it," she said.

Shragai says humanity benefits when these ancient sites are protected. She's part of an Israeli archaeology group called Preserving the Eternal, which works in the West Bank. "For 100 years, there hasn't been proper excavations in this site, [or] academic research," she said.

But can performing excavation be completely divorced from today's political realities? "The political reality is that sites are being destroyed," Shragai said.

The group identifies archeological sites they deem need preservation, including this theater, which is more than two thousand years old.

Archeologist Adi Shragai and correspondent Seth Doane at an ancient theater in the West Bank town of Sebastia. CBS News

But to get here, the Israelis had to drive off-road around the Palestinian town, because tensions are so high.

Asked if such excavations by Israelis amount to a land grab on the West Bank, Shragai replied, "My main mission is to have these sites safe, protected and preserved. If it were to be done by the Palestinian Authority, fine. But unfortunately, they don't do that."

Zaid Azhari says his family has lived in Sebastia for at least 20 generations. He makes a living giving tours of these sites, including the theater. As a Palestinian, he says he's not allowed near them when the Israelis are working the site.

"The Israelis are not allowing us to work inside this site," he said. "If you start working here, you will see the drones above you. The soldiers will come. The settlers will come."

Palestinian tour guide Zaid Azhari. CBS News

In November, Israel issued a land expropriation order to take control of more than 300 acres of Sebastia. Azhari says this would sever the town from their heritage, farmland, and a major part of their economy. "It's just about controlling land, stealing land," he said.

To Israelis who say this is simply about archaeology and is not political, Azhari said, "This is totally political. We protect our culture and our ruins since thousands of years."

Rafi Greenberg is a professor of archeology at Tel Aviv University, and is co-founder of the group Emek Shaveh. "I thought that archeology was going to be only about facts," he said. "The finds themselves are not actually in the past, they're in the present."

He remembers being a student first studying artifacts: "They're on our table, they're looking at us. We're looking at them. And those pieces of evidence don't add up to anything unless we make them add up to something."

Archeology is storytelling, Greenberg says, which is exemplified at the City of David, the site where Israeli archaeologists are convinced Israel's most powerful king built his capital a thousand years before Christ. Greenberg was excavating there around the same time CBS' Bob Simon visited in 1980. Then, Simon reported that the United Nations condemned Israeli archaeologists for digging in what the U.N. called Occupied Territory.

Today, the City of David is a national park, complete with a zip-line.

"So, that became sort of a blueprint," Greenberg said ... a blueprint which, he argues, is partly a "settler project," and a roadmap for other archaeological sites.

In neighboring Silwan, dozens of Palestinian families have been displaced, or have eviction proceedings against them. (Israeli authorities say they only demolish structures without proper permits and after all legal proceedings are exhausted.)

Greenberg said, "They're using the antiquities and the control of antiquities to connect different points within that part of Jerusalem, to prevent Palestinians from expanding their footprint. And their eventual aim is to drive them out."

City of David

We wanted to hear what someone at the top of Israel's government thought about these allegations, and met Israel's Minister of Heritage Amichai Eliyahu at the City of David. "We are essentially stepping on the story that the entire Bible is based on," he told us.

The minister, who is part of a far-right political faction, took us down to the old city aqueducts, at one point stopping to pull what he called a "magical' ring out of his jacket pocket: "Why magical? Because it has been waiting in the ground for 2,000 years," he explained.

It was found on Mount Gerizim in the West Bank. Engraved, in Hebrew, is Judaism's holiest prayer, the shema. "If people ask, is this land ours? Here is the simplest and most moving proof," he said.

Throughout the site, stories from the reign of King David are connected to the archaeology.

An excavation at the City of David, of ruins dating back 3,800 years. CBS News

We asked, "What about the story of the Palestinians, even the Palestinians who once lived here?"

"So, according to history, there was no Palestinian people," the minister said. "We don't know who the Palestinian king was. It's a people that was invented 60 years ago."

That made us think of something we'd heard back in Sebastia, when Zaid Azhari took us to see a plaque, which made no mention that Sebastia had been the capital city of the Kingdom of Israel.

We asked, "It seems like on both sides there's an erasure of history. Here you don't include a Jewish history here in this town."

"Here we are talking about a period," Azhari replied.

"You mention Herod, the Roman leader. You mention the Canaanites. But there is missing the Israelites."

"To say this is a Jewish kingdom or a Jewish city, it's not really that correct," Azhari said. "This is my heritage. This is not the Zionist history or culture, this is mine."

This is mine – that's what we kept hearing on both sides.

When he asked Heritage Minister Eliyahu about the Israeli group Emek Shaveh's statement that Israeli control of archeological sites in the West Bank is in essence a land claim, he responded, "Does Emek Shaveh agree that these historical sites belong to the history of the Jewish people? If the answer is yes, then we must preserve these sites. And if the answer is no, then let them prove it belongs to the Palestinian people. For now, there is no proof."

To professor Rafi Greenberg, that attitude is "another way of weaponizing. That is, you attach more importance to certain kind of heritage, and less importance to other kinds of heritage."

When Israel was founded in 1948, the first prime minister Ben Gurion talked about how important archeology was to the state of Israel itself. "Every nation needs a unifying myth, something that will bring everyone together to relate to one story that is their story," Greenberg said. He insists that despite efforts to turn archaeology into a national story, it's usually one of a shared history -- a history which was on display back at that pilgrimage route excavation with Eyal Freiman.

"We have the Jewish culture, we have the Christian culture, we have the Muslim cultures," Freiman said. "It is all combined. Sites that started as one and ended as another. Sometimes it's not as black-and-white as you see."

Eyal Freiman shows Seth Doane tiles uncovered at the Tala'at Ad-Dam site. CBS News

Rather, these discoveries can be a dusty, sandy grey. They're part of a continuum … tantalizing glimpses of another time seen through the lens of today.



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Story produced by Sari Aviv. Editor: Ed Givnish.