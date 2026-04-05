"Schitt's Creek" star Dan Levy on making "Big Mistakes" Dan Levy, the Emmy-winning co-creator of "Schitt's Creek," talks with Anthony Mason about his new sitcom, "Big Mistakes," the story of a New Jersey pastor and his sister (played by Taylor Ortega) who fall into a relationship with organized crime. He also discusses his early days as an MTV VJ; revisits Goodwood, Ontario (the small town where "Schitt's Creek" was filmed); and talks about the impact made by his co-stars, Catherine O'Hara and father Eugene Levy.