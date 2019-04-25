This week on "Sunday Morning" (April 28)

COVER STORY: PostSecret: Private secrets anonymously shared with the world

Beginning in 2004, Frank Warren has invited total strangers to send him their secrets – humorous or painful, romantic or traumatic – which he then posts on the massively popular website PostSecret.com. The postcards that arrive in his mail each week have even be displayed in museums, where viewers may find secrets that hit close to home. Lee Cowan reports.

ART: Frida Kahlo

There is so much more to Frida Kahlo than meets the eye, as viewed in a new exhibition at the Brooklyn Museum that blurs the line between artist and art. Faith Salie explores the career of an unapologetic woman who carefully crafted a portrait of her life while living through polio, and her husband Diego Rivera's infidelity, to become one of the most famous women in art history.

Bryan Cranston as news anchor Howard Beale in the Broadway adaptation of Paddy Chayefsky's 1976 screenplay, "Network." Jan Versweyveld

JOURNALISM: "Mad as hell": How "Network" foretold today's TV news

In the years since the premiere of Paddy Chayefsky's Oscar-winning satire "Network," in which TV news anchor Howard Beale became a "mad prophet of the airwaves," 24-hour cable news operations have taken to heart the movie's lesson: Success lies in the incitement of anger. "Sunday Morning" special correspondent Ted Koppel talks with Bryan Cranston, starring as Howard Beale in a new Broadway version of "Network"; former TV news executive Dick Wald; cable news veteran Greta Van Susteren; and Carlos Maza, host of the Vox series "Strikethrough," about the state of TV news today.

Pulitzer Prize-winning author Harper Lee in 2007, as she was presented with the Presidential Medal of Freedom at the White House. Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

BOOKS: Harper Lee, true crime writer

For years the author of "To Kill a Mockingbird," and a best friend of "In Cold Blood" author Truman Capote, had researched and written a true-crime novel based on a series of deaths in Alabama, for which a small-town preacher had been rumored to be responsible. Though never found guilty, the reverend did collect life insurance policies on several family members who'd mysteriously died, until he himself was murdered by a vigilante. Rita Braver reports on Lee's fascination with the case, and talks with Casey Cep, author of the book "Furious Hours: Murder, Fraud, and the Last Trial of Harper Lee."

TELEVISION: Joan Collins: Playing the woman the world loved to hate

As the scheming Alexis Carrington on the '80s TV series "Dynasty," British actress Joan Collins was really good at being bad, and bringing her A-game to catfights with co-star Linda Evans. Mo Rocca talks with Collins about her film and TV career (including locking lips with Captain Kirk), her five husbands, and her recent scenery-chewing star turn in "American Horror Story."

"Sunday Morning" correspondent Bill Geist with his new book, based on his youthful adventures working at a Missouri theme park. CBS News

COMMENTARY: Bill Geist on a vacation wonderland

In his new book, " Lake of the Ozarks: My Surreal Summers in a Vanishing America," "Sunday Morning" correspondent Bill Geist shares memories of his youth working at Missouri's Beautiful Lake of the Ozarks - Family Vacationland, an amusement park where monkeys drove cars and kids were hired to dress up as "Ozark seals" for gawking tourists.

Kristine Nielsen and Nathan Lane in "Gary: A Sequel to Titus Andronicus" by Taylor Mac, now on Broadway. Julieta Cervantes

BROADWAY: Taylor Mac

Following in the footsteps of William Shakespeare, quite literally, Taylor Mac has penned a sequel to the Bard's "Titus Andronicus." The new Broadway comedy "Gary" stars Nathan Lane as a servant hired to clean up the bloody mess of Shakespeare's tragedy. John Blackstone reports on the theatrical maven best known for his 24-hour-long epic, "A 24-Decade History of Popular Music."

CALENDAR: Week of April 29

"Sunday Morning" takes a look at some notable events of the week ahead. Jane Pauley reports.



