This week on "Sunday Morning" (April 26)

The Emmy Award-winning "CBS News Sunday Morning" is broadcast on CBS Sundays beginning at 9:00 a.m. ET. "Sunday Morning" also streams on the CBS News app beginning at 11:00 a.m. ET. (Download it here.)

Hosted by Jane Pauley.



COVER STORY: The long history of America's conflict with Cuba

The small island nation of Cuba, just 90 miles from Florida, has played an outsized role in America's foreign policy for close to 70 years. Now, the Trump administration is blocking nearly all oil shipments from reaching the island, worsening its humanitarian crisis, with the president threatening he will be "taking Cuba." Correspondent Mo Rocca talks with history professor Jorge Malagon-Marquez about U.S. interventions in the past, and how tensions between Washington and Havana have even outlived the late dictator Fidel Castro.

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ALMANAC: April 26

"Sunday Morning" looks back at historical events on this date.

"Drift, 2020–22" by Jenny Saville. Oil and oil stick on canvas. © Jenny Saville. All rights reserved. DACS 2024

ARTS: Artist Jenny Saville on the body as landscape

The curious gaze of artist Jenny Saville upon the female body, including her own, has made her one of the most celebrated of modern British portrait painters. She talks with correspondent Elizabeth Palmer about figurative painting as "communication of the unspoken," and discusses her bold renderings of the female form.

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Images:

© Jenny Saville. DACS 2026; Courtesy: Gagosian

© Jenny Saville. DACS 2026; Photo: Irene Fanizza. Courtesy: Fondazione Musei Civici di Venezia

© Jenny Saville. Courtesy: Gagosian. Photo: David Parry

Fans of Wrexham celebrate following victory during the Sky Bet Championship match between Sheffield United and Wrexham AFC, at Bramall Lane in Sheffield, England, March 21, 2026. Harriet Massey/Getty Images

SPORTS: It's finally sunny in Wrexham: Hollywood stars revive a Welsh soccer town

In 2021, Hollywood A-Listers Ryan Reynolds (the Marvel superhero character "Deadpool") and Rob "Mac" McElhenney (the long-running comedy series "It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia") went all-in on a very different kind of franchise, when they bought a failing football club in the northern Welsh city of Wrexham. Surprise and skepticism gave way to success, as Wrexham AFC went from losers to winners, and the club's value rocketed to nearly half a billion dollars. Ramy Inocencio reports on how reviving a nearly-forgotten soccer team has resurrected the pride of a beleaguered city – and inspired underdogs around the world.

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Wrexham AFC

Season 4 of the documentary series "Welcome to Wrexham" debuts May 14 on FX and Hulu



PASSAGE: In memoriam

"Sunday Morning" remembers some of the notable figures who left us this week.

The Brain Care Score allows you to identify traits and lifestyle habits that can impact your brain health. Global Brain Coalition

HEALTH: A tool to help keep dementia in check

Many people fear that a family history of dementia dooms them to inevitably suffer the condition themselves. But a new tool, the Brain Care Score, shows how lifestyle changes can be beneficial, slashing the risk of dementia. National Public Radio correspondent Allison Aubrey talks with neurologist Dr. Jonathan Rosand about how making changes to your daily habits might just be the prescription needed.

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Venus fly traps, which grow in nutrient-poor areas, compensate for the lack of nitrogen in the soil by getting it from the insects they eat. CBS News

NATURE: Saving the Venus fly trap

The carnivorous Venus fly trap is native to the Carolinas, but its population is dwindling due to loss of habitat. Correspondent Seth Doane talks with botanist Julie Moore, who has spent much of her life helping to save these remarkable plants; and with Damon Waitt, director of the North Carolina Botanical Garden, who discusses the unusual traits of a species that Charles Darwin called the most interesting plant in the world.

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MILEPOST



Kacey Musgraves performs at a fundraising event at the River Ranch Stockyards in Fort Worth, April 9, 2026. CBS News

MUSIC: Kacey Musgraves on writing lyrics: "There is no greater drug"

A couple of years ago, Grammy-winner Kacey Musgraves went home to east Texas to heal from a breakup. She tells Anthony Mason that in writing her latest album, "Middle of Nowhere," she learned how to embrace being alone. She also talks about the influence of her mentor, singer-songwriter John Prine, and how the emotions of her latest songs poured out of loneliness.

To hear Kacey Musgraves perform "Dry Spell," from her album "Middle of Nowhere," click on the video player below:

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The album "Middle of Nowhere" by Kacey Mugraves will be available May 1

kaceymusgraves.com (Official site)

Kao Saelee raises tropical fruit trees in California's Central Valley. YouTube/Tropical Central Valley

NATURE: Taking root: The passion of tree lovers

In her book, "The Tree Collectors," writer and illustrator Amy Stewart recounts stories of people who harbor tree obsessions, from the designers of leafy urban spaces, to those who lovingly cultivate ancient tree species. Correspondent Martha Teichner talks with Stewart, who calls planting a tree "an act of hope"; Kao Saelee, who grows tropical fruit trees at his California home; and plant scientist Reagan Wytsalucy, whose goal is to revive the peach trees of her Navajo ancestors.

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Rep. Jim Clyburn, who has been serving in Congress since 1993, is a powerful voice for the Democratic Party in South Carolina. CBS News

POLITICS: Rep. Jim Clyburn on protecting democracy

In recent decades, South Carolina has become the Democratic Party's make-or-break proving ground for White House hopefuls - and Congressman Jim Clyburn, the state's sole Black Democrat in the U.S. House of Representatives, is one of the party's most important voices. The civil rights veteran talks with "Sunday Morning" national correspondent Robert Costa about his decision to seek re-election for an 18th term; fighting efforts to roll back voter protections established by the 1965 Voting Rights Act; and how President Trump might react if Democrats win back the majority in Congress.

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NATURE: TBD



WEB EXCLUSIVES:

FROM THE ARCHIVES: Conductor Michael Tilson Thomas (YouTube Video)

Michael Tilson Thomas, longtime music director of the San Francisco Symphony, died on April 22, 2026 at age 81. In this 1984 "Sunday Morning" profile by Eugenia Zukerman, Thomas talked about his early entry into the music world; and about his enthusiasm for the works of both contemporary composers (by conducting the world premiere of Steve Reich's "Desert Music") and the masters of the classical repertoire.

FROM 2025: Maestro Michael Tilson Thomas (Video)

Last year, the conductor led the San Francisco Symphony in his last scheduled conducting performance due to the return of his glioblastoma - an aggressive brain tumor. He talked with "60 Minutes" correspondent Lesley Stahl about living a life in the arts.

WEB EXCLUSIVE: Extended interview - Michael Tilson Thomas (Video)

MARATHON: Masters of magic (YouTube Video)

Seeing is believing in this "CBS Sunday Morning" marathon showcasing illusions, spectacular feats and the paranormal. Featuring:

Bubble magic

Bill Geist meets "The Great Throwdini"

What's new in magic?

Blind magician Richard Turner on manipulating cards

ESP and espionage: How psychics aided the U.S. government

Jason Bishop and the magical arts

Shin Lim's magic

Magician David Copperfield

Psychic Tyler Henry, Hollywood's biggest medium

Magic in the dark: The fantastical worlds of Lightwire Theater

FROM THE ARCHIVES: Woodworker George Nakashima (YouTube Video)

Japanese-American furniture maker George Nakashima was considered a giant of 20th century design. Trained in architecture at MIT, he decided to devote his life to woodworking. In this Feb. 19, 1989 "Sunday Morning" profile, correspondent Faith Daniels talked with Nakashima at his New Hope, Pa., workshop about his fascinating history; his aesthetics; and creating beauty from wood – what he calls "that relationship between natural things and the human psyche."

The Emmy Award-winning "CBS News Sunday Morning" is broadcast on CBS Sundays beginning at 9:00 a.m. ET. Executive producer is Rand Morrison.

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