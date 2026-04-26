Washington shaken by shooting at White House press dinner In Washington Saturday night, guests at the White House Correspondents Association dinner were startled when shots were heard outside the ballroom where President Trump, first lady Melania Trump, and other top officials were attending. The alleged gunman, identified by law enforcement sources as 31-year-old Cole Allen of Torrance, California, was detained. CBS News' Tony Dokoupil, who was also at the dinner, describes the scene as Secret Service agents swept through.