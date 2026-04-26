It's finally sunny in Wrexham: Hollywood stars revive a Welsh soccer town In 2021, Hollywood A-Listers Ryan Reynolds (the Marvel superhero character "Deadpool") and Rob "Mac" McElhenney (the long-running comedy series "It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia") went all-in on a very different kind of franchise, when they bought a failing football club in the northern Welsh city of Wrexham. Surprise and skepticism gave way to success, as Wrexham AFC went from losers to winners, and the club's value rocketed to nearly half a billion dollars. Ramy Inocencio reports on how reviving a nearly-forgotten soccer team has resurrected the pride of a beleaguered city – and inspired underdogs around the world.