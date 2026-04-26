Next: Cuba? The small island nation of Cuba, just 90 miles from Florida, has played an outsized role in America's foreign policy for close to 70 years. Now, the Trump administration is blocking nearly all oil shipments from reaching the island, worsening its humanitarian crisis, with the president threatening he will be "taking Cuba." Correspondent Mo Rocca talks with history professor Jorge Malagon Marquez about U.S. interventions in the past, and how tensions between Washington and Havana have even outlived the late dictator Fidel Castro.